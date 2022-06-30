This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon and John Dickerson are live at Sixth & I in Washington, DC discussing the new insurrection revelations; the overturning of Roe; and the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

David French for The Dispatch: “The Case for Prosecuting Donald Trump Just Got Much Stronger”

Kirsten M. J. Thompson, Hugh J. W. Sturrock, Diana Greene Foster, et al for JAMA Network Open: “Association of Travel Distance to Nearest Abortion Facility With Rates of Abortion”

Sacred Hunger, by Barry Unsworth

Matterhorn: A Novel of the Vietnam War, by Karl Marlantes

Meridith McGraw and Matt Dixon for Politico: “Trump Fatigue Sets In: ‘Some Donors Are Getting Sick Of The Sh–Show’”

Here are this week’s chatters:

Emily: Christopher Clarey for The New York Times: “Tennis Tours Penalize Wimbledon Over Ban on Russian Players”

David: Emily Temple for LitHub: “Famous Authors Who Died on the Exact Same Day”

John: Terri Jo Ryan for Waco History: “Crash at Crush”

