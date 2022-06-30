Political Gabfest

The “Grab the Steering Wheel” Edition

The Gabfest is live from Sixth & I in Washington, DC discussing new insurrection revelations; the overturning of Roe; and the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

David French for The Dispatch: “The Case for Prosecuting Donald Trump Just Got Much Stronger

Kirsten M. J. Thompson, Hugh J. W. Sturrock, Diana Greene Foster, et al for JAMA Network Open:  “Association of Travel Distance to Nearest Abortion Facility With Rates of Abortion

Sacred Hunger, by Barry Unsworth

Matterhorn: A Novel of the Vietnam War, by Karl Marlantes

Meridith McGraw and Matt Dixon for Politico: “Trump Fatigue Sets In: ‘Some Donors Are Getting Sick Of The Sh–Show’

Here are this week’s chatters:

Emily: Christopher Clarey for The New York Times: “Tennis Tours Penalize Wimbledon Over Ban on Russian Players

David: Emily Temple for LitHub: “Famous Authors Who Died on the Exact Same Day

John: Terri Jo Ryan for Waco History: “Crash at Crush

Don’t miss Emily’s conversation with author Keri Blakinger on her new book, Corrections in Ink, for the June 26, 2022 episode of Gabfest Reads.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest and the CEO of City Cast.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a CBS political analyst and correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of The Hardest Job in the World.