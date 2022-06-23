Political Gabfest

The “SCOTUS Guts The Establish Clause” Edition

The Supreme Court requires funding for religious schools, the January 6th hearings, and dissension at progressive organizations.

Episode Notes

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon and John Dickerson discuss the Supreme Court decision requiring that government funding for private schools include religious ones, the January 6th hearings, and dissension at progressive organizations.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Corrections in Ink, by Keri Blakinger

Jack Goldsmith for The New York Times: “Prosecute Trump? Put Yourself in Merrick Garland’s Shoes.

John Dickerson for Slate: Whistlestop podcast: “The Mulligan Letters

Ryan Grim for The Intercept: “Elephant in the Zoom

Here are this week’s chatters:

John: “Watergate Trial Records Digitized For 50th Anniversary of Watergate”

Emily: Agnes Callard for The Boston Review: “Against Persuasion

David: Hustle

Listener chatter from Cyrus Farivar: Tim Folger for Scientific American: “Record-Breaking Voyager Spacecraft Begin to Power Down

Be sure to tune into Emily’s conversation with author Keri Blakinger on her new book, Corrections in Ink, on Gabfest Reads on June 26, 2022.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest and the CEO of City Cast.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a CBS political analyst and correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of The Hardest Job in the World.

