The “Drunk as Rudy Guiliani” Edition
The January 6th hearings, Jason Furman on the economy, and debates among providers of gender-affirming medical care.
Episode Notes
This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon and John Dickerson discuss the January 6th hearings, Jason Furman on the economy, and debates among providers of gender-affirming medical care.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Michael Dorf for Dorf on Law: “House Select Committee Hearing 2: Scoundrels, Patriots, and Collaborators”
Mona Charen for The Bulwark: “Of Course Trump Is Responsible for His Lies”
David Brooks for The New York Times: “The Jan. 6 Committee Has Already Blown It”
Derek Thompson for The New York Times: “The Crypto Crash Is Just the Start”
Emily Bazelon for The New York Times Magazine: “The Battle Over Gender Therapy”
Here are this week’s chatters:
John: Sharon LaFraniere and Noah Weiland for The New York Times: “F.D.A. Panel Recommends Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines for Youngest Children”
Emily: Joan Walsh for The Nation: “The Backlash Against Sex Ed”
David: Explore a Civil War fort with David; The New York Times: “Anthony Mancinelli, World’s Oldest Working Barber, Dies at 108”; Kate Springer for CNN: “Philippines’ Oldest Tattoo Artist – Meet Whang Od Oggay”; Teller Report: “‘Working For 77 Years’ The Secret of The Long Run of a 100-Year-Old Civil Servant”
Listener chatter from Andy Scarpelli: The Biodesign Challenge
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David discuss what they are looking forward to reading and watching this summer.
Cloud Cuckoo Land, by Anthony Doerr
The Immortal King Rao, by Vauhini Vara
Swann’s Way, by Marcel Proust
Physical Season Two
Loving Day, by Mat Johnson
Invisible Things, by Mat Johnson
Manhattan Beach, by Jennifer Egan
A Visit From The Goon Squad, by Jennifer Egan
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.