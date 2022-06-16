Political Gabfest

The “Drunk as Rudy Guiliani” Edition

 The January 6th hearings, Jason Furman on the economy, and debates among providers of gender-affirming medical care.

Episode Notes

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon and John Dickerson discuss the January 6th hearings, Jason Furman on the economy, and debates among providers of gender-affirming medical care.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Michael Dorf for Dorf on Law: “House Select Committee Hearing 2: Scoundrels, Patriots, and Collaborators

Mona Charen for The Bulwark: “Of Course Trump Is Responsible for His Lies

David Brooks for The New York Times: “The Jan. 6 Committee Has Already Blown It

Derek Thompson for The New York Times: “The Crypto Crash Is Just the Start

Emily Bazelon for The New York Times Magazine: “The Battle Over Gender Therapy

Here are this week’s chatters:

John: Sharon LaFraniere and Noah Weiland for The New York Times: “F.D.A. Panel Recommends Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines for Youngest Children

Emily: Joan Walsh for The Nation: “The Backlash Against Sex Ed

David: Explore a Civil War fort with David; The New York Times: “Anthony Mancinelli, World’s Oldest Working Barber, Dies at 108”; Kate Springer for CNN: “Philippines’ Oldest Tattoo Artist – Meet Whang Od Oggay”; Teller Report: “‘Working For 77 Years’ The Secret of The Long Run of a 100-Year-Old Civil Servant

Listener chatter from Andy Scarpelli: The Biodesign Challenge

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David discuss what they are looking forward to reading and watching this summer.

Cloud Cuckoo Land, by Anthony Doerr

The Immortal King Rao, by Vauhini Vara

Swann’s Way, by Marcel Proust

Physical Season Two

Loving Day, by Mat Johnson

Invisible Things, by Mat Johnson

Manhattan Beach, by Jennifer Egan

A Visit From The Goon Squad, by Jennifer Egan

The Americans

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

