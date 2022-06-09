Political Gabfest

The “Is San Francisco a Hellscape?” Edition

Tuesday’s primaries, the economy (is it as bad as we all think it is?), and Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

David Plotz, Emily Bazelon and John Dickerson discuss Tuesday’s primaries, the economy (is it as bad as we all think it is?), and are joined by Susan Matthews to talk Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Nellie Bowles for the Atlantic: “How San Francisco Became a Failed City

Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “America Almost Took a Different Path Toward Abortion Rights

Derek Thompson for the Atlantic: “Everything Is Terrible, but I’m Fine

Patricia Cohen for the New York Times: “Global Growth Will Be Choked Amid Inflation and War, World Bank Says

Here’s this week’s chatter:

David: Jack Hitt for the New York Times: “Want to Do Less Time? A Prison Consultant Might Be Able to Help.

John: The Economist, “The coming food catastrophe”; The Paris Review, “Henry Miller, The Art of Fiction No. 28

Emily: Moore v. Harper

Listener chatter from Daniel Reich: “The Path to Power” by Robert Caro

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John talk about the 20th anniversary of The Wire.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research and show notes by Grace Woodruff.

Advertisement

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest and the CEO of City Cast.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a CBS political analyst and correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of The Hardest Job in the World.