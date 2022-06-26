Gabfest Reads: Corrections in Ink
Figure skating and felony in the same memoir.
Episode Notes
Emily Bazelon talks with author Keri Blakinger about her new memoir, Corrections in Ink, which recounts Blakinger’s path from Olympic ambitions, to heroin addiction, to prison, and ultimately a return to life on the outside.
Blakinger launched a program to deliver her memoir to currently incarcerated readers. You can learn more here.
