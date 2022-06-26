Political Gabfest

Gabfest Reads: Corrections in Ink

Figure skating and felony in the same memoir.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Emily Bazelon talks with author Keri Blakinger about her new memoir, Corrections in Ink, which recounts Blakinger’s path from Olympic ambitions, to heroin addiction, to prison, and ultimately a return to life on the outside.

Blakinger launched a program to deliver her memoir to currently incarcerated readers. You can learn more here.

Tweet us your questions @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages could be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Advertisement

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Host

Follow