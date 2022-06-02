Political Gabfest

The “Forgive Me, Joe” Edition

The response to Uvalde, Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness, and a bunch of ignored subpoenas.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

David Plotz, Emily Bazelon and John Dickerson discuss the response to the Uvalde shooting, Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness, and a bunch of ignored subpoenas.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Jillian Peterson and James Densley, interviewed by Melanie Warner for Politico: “Two Professors Found What Creates a Mass Shooter. Will Politicians Pay Attention?

Here’s this week’s chatter:

Emily: Heidi Przybyla for Politico: “‘It’s going to be an army’: Tapes reveal GOP plan to contest elections

David: Ezra Klein for the New York Times: “What America Needs Is a Liberalism That Builds

John: AP: “Over 37K voters crossed over in Georgia GOP primary in effort to block Trump-based nominees”; LiveScience: “Male mice are terrified of bananas. Here’s why.

Listener chatter from Barbara Tanzler: The 11th World Potato Congress in Dublin, Ireland

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss Elon Musk’s ultimatum for a full return to work.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research and show notes by Grace Woodruff.

Advertisement

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest and the CEO of City Cast.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a CBS political analyst and correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of The Hardest Job in the World.

Follow