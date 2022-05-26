Political Gabfest

The “No Way to Prevent This” Edition

The Texas, Uvalde shooting, a bizarre social media bill, and what’s going on in China, Taiwan

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Kate McGee and Jolie McCullough for The Texas Tribune: “Confronted with mass shootings, Texas Republicans have repeatedly loosened gun laws

Bruce Leshan for WUSA9: “Other countries have been hit by school shootings – and done something

Carl Hulse for The New York Times: “How Congress Passed an Assault Weapons Ban in 1994

Rebecca Kern for Politico: “Tech companies removed the Buffalo shooting manifesto. A Texas law could make that illegal

Emily Woodbury for St. Louis Public Radio: “Sheena Chestnut Greitens analyzes China’s tightrope walk amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Lara Seligman for Politico: “‘Deadly serious’: U.S. quietly urging Taiwan to follow Ukraine playbook for countering China

Here are this week’s chatters:

David: The Congressional Naming Commission planning to rename forts originally named for Confederate leaders

Emily: The women in her New York Times piece “America Almost Took a Different Path Toward Abortion Rights

John: Trump’s losses in the Georgia Republican primary and Jason Willick’s Washington Post piece, “Why Trump’s 2024 chances are even worse than Georgia suggests

Listener chatter from Rebecca Vernon: Marisa lati for The Washington Post: “In a massive Chinese sinkhole, scientists find a secret forest

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment John, Emily and David talk to Jody Rosen about bicycles and his new book, Two Wheels Good: The History & Mystery of the Bicycle.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest and the CEO of City Cast.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a CBS political analyst and correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of The Hardest Job in the World.