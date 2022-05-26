The “No Way to Prevent This” Edition
The Texas, Uvalde shooting, a bizarre social media bill, and what’s going on in China, Taiwan
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Kate McGee and Jolie McCullough for The Texas Tribune: “Confronted with mass shootings, Texas Republicans have repeatedly loosened gun laws”
Bruce Leshan for WUSA9: “Other countries have been hit by school shootings – and done something”
Carl Hulse for The New York Times: “How Congress Passed an Assault Weapons Ban in 1994”
Rebecca Kern for Politico: “Tech companies removed the Buffalo shooting manifesto. A Texas law could make that illegal”
Emily Woodbury for St. Louis Public Radio: “Sheena Chestnut Greitens analyzes China’s tightrope walk amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”
Lara Seligman for Politico: “‘Deadly serious’: U.S. quietly urging Taiwan to follow Ukraine playbook for countering China”
Here are this week’s chatters:
David: The Congressional Naming Commission planning to rename forts originally named for Confederate leaders
Emily: The women in her New York Times piece “America Almost Took a Different Path Toward Abortion Rights”
John: Trump’s losses in the Georgia Republican primary and Jason Willick’s Washington Post piece, “Why Trump’s 2024 chances are even worse than Georgia suggests”
Listener chatter from Rebecca Vernon: Marisa lati for The Washington Post: “In a massive Chinese sinkhole, scientists find a secret forest”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment John, Emily and David talk to Jody Rosen about bicycles and his new book, Two Wheels Good: The History & Mystery of the Bicycle.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.