The “Why Did White Evangelicals Get So Angry” Edition

Abortion in the U.S. post-Roe, Trump’s power over Republicans, and white evangelicals’ hard right turn.

Michael C. Dorf for Dorf on Law: “In a Post-Roe World, Can States Prevent Women From Seeking Abortions Out-of-State?

Ruth Graham for The New York Times: “As a ‘Seismic Shift’ Fractures Evangelicals, an Arkansas Pastor Leaves Home

Ruth Graham and Elizabeth Dias for The New York Times: “The Growing Religious Fervor in the American Right: ‘This Is a Jesus Movement’

The Great Evangelical Recession: 6 Factors That Will Crash the American Church…and How to Prepare by John Dickerson

Emily: Forbidden City, by Vanessa Hua; A River of Stars by Vanessa Hua; Nasty, Brutish, and Short: Adventures in Philosophy with My Kids, by Scott Hershovitz

John: Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, by Andrea Elliott; Jon Ward for Christianity Today: “Being a Political Journalist Made Me a Better Christian”; The Bob Dylan Center; John Dickerson for CBS This Morning: “Bob Dylan Center: A Window Into the Voice of a Generation

David: Mother Jones: “How Private Equity Looted America”; Our Earth: “Cool Airplane
Camera Views on Lufthansa

Listener chatter from Nicholas Gaffney: Alex Hanson for The Valley News: “Croydon Reverses Slashing Of School Budget After Voters Turn Out For Special Meeting

