Michael C. Dorf for Dorf on Law: “In a Post-Roe World, Can States Prevent Women From Seeking Abortions Out-of-State?”

Ruth Graham for The New York Times: “As a ‘Seismic Shift’ Fractures Evangelicals, an Arkansas Pastor Leaves Home”

Ruth Graham and Elizabeth Dias for The New York Times: “The Growing Religious Fervor in the American Right: ‘This Is a Jesus Movement’”

The Great Evangelical Recession: 6 Factors That Will Crash the American Church…and How to Prepare by John Dickerson

Emily: Forbidden City, by Vanessa Hua; A River of Stars by Vanessa Hua; Nasty, Brutish, and Short: Adventures in Philosophy with My Kids, by Scott Hershovitz

John: Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, by Andrea Elliott; Jon Ward for Christianity Today: “Being a Political Journalist Made Me a Better Christian”; The Bob Dylan Center; John Dickerson for CBS This Morning: “Bob Dylan Center: A Window Into the Voice of a Generation”

David: Mother Jones: “How Private Equity Looted America”; Our Earth: “Cool Airplane

Camera Views on Lufthansa”

Listener chatter from Nicholas Gaffney: Alex Hanson for The Valley News: “Croydon Reverses Slashing Of School Budget After Voters Turn Out For Special Meeting”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss the things they do today that would horrify their 25-year-old selves.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.