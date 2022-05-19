Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Thomas B. Edsall for The New York Times: “Status Anxiety Is Blowing Wind Into Trump’s Sails”

Karn Yourish and Nicholas Confessore for The New York Times: “A Fringe Conspiracy Theory, Fostered Online, Is Refashioned by the G.O.P.”

Jamelle Bouie for The New York Times: “The Slaughter in Buffalo Hasn’t Quieted the Great Replacement Caucus”

Nathaniel Rakich for FiveThirtyEight: “What Went Down During the May 17 Primary Elections”

David A. Graham for The Atlantic: “John Fetterman Wins on Vibes”

Greg Sargent for The Washington Post: “Say it Clearly: Republicans Just Nominated a Pro-Trump Insurrectionist”

Lauren Debter for Forbes: “A Startup Wanted To Make A Better Baby Formula. It Took Five Long Years.”

Mary McNamara for Los Angeles Times: “Worried About The Declining Birthrate? How About Giving Mothers a Break”

Ruth Marcus for The Washington Post: “For Justice Thomas, The Roberts Court is More Feud Than Family”

Here are this week’s chatters:

John: Steven Goff and Molly Hensley-Clancy for The Washington Post: “U.S. Women’s And Men’s National Soccer Teams Close Pay Gap With ‘Game-Changing’ Deal”

Emily: Patricia Campos Mello for Poynter: “An Unholy Coalition Torpedoes Social Media Reform Legislation in Brazil”

David: “The Final Dance in Dirty Dancing, But They’re Dancing To The Muppet Show Theme Tune” by @Pandamoanimum

Listener chatter from Dylan Bindman: Christophe Haubursin for Vox: “Who Made These Circles in The Sahara?”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John discuss Justice Clarence Thomas’ recent comments and the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.