Political Gabfest

The “More Fetterman!” Edition

The “replacement theory”-inspired massacre in Buffalo, Tuesday’s primaries, and the infant formula shortage.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Thomas B. Edsall for The New York Times: “Status Anxiety Is Blowing Wind Into Trump’s Sails

Karn Yourish and Nicholas Confessore for The New York Times: “A Fringe Conspiracy Theory, Fostered Online, Is Refashioned by the G.O.P.

Jamelle Bouie for The New York Times: “The Slaughter in Buffalo Hasn’t Quieted the Great Replacement Caucus

Nathaniel Rakich for FiveThirtyEight: “What Went Down During the May 17 Primary Elections

David A. Graham for The Atlantic: “John Fetterman Wins on Vibes

Greg Sargent for The Washington Post: “Say it Clearly: Republicans Just Nominated a Pro-Trump Insurrectionist

Lauren Debter for Forbes: “A Startup Wanted To Make A Better Baby Formula. It Took Five Long Years.

Mary McNamara for Los Angeles Times: “Worried About The Declining Birthrate? How About Giving Mothers a Break

Ruth Marcus for The Washington Post: “For Justice Thomas, The Roberts Court is More Feud Than Family

Here are this week’s chatters:

John: Steven Goff and Molly Hensley-Clancy for The Washington Post: “U.S. Women’s And Men’s National Soccer Teams Close Pay Gap With ‘Game-Changing’ Deal

Emily:  Patricia Campos Mello for Poynter: “An Unholy Coalition Torpedoes Social Media Reform Legislation in Brazil

David: “The Final Dance in Dirty Dancing, But They’re Dancing To The Muppet Show Theme Tune” by @Pandamoanimum

Listener chatter from Dylan Bindman: Christophe Haubursin for Vox: “Who Made These Circles in The Sahara?

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John discuss Justice Clarence Thomas’ recent comments and the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

Advertisement

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest and the CEO of City Cast.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a CBS political analyst and correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of The Hardest Job in the World.