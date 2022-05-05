The “End of Roe Is Nigh!” Edition
The leaked draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion politics after Roe falls, and J.D. Vance’s Senate primary win.
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Ruth Marcus for the Washington Post: “The Leaked Draft Roe Opinion Is a Disaster for the Supreme Court”
Edwin Meese III for the Washington Post: “Did the Conservative Legal Movement Succeed? That All Depends on Whether the Supreme Court Overrules Roe v. Wade.”
Reginald Dwayne Betts for the New York Times Magazine: “Could an Ex-Convict Become an Attorney? I Intended to Find Out”
Here are this week’s chatters:
Ruth: Julia Clancy for Eating Well: “What Is an Air Fryer and Should You Buy One?”
James: The Other Side of Prospect: A Story of Violence, Injustice, and the American City by Nicholas Dawidoff
Emily: She’s getting a puppy! Send your advice.
Listener chatter from Joe Stracci: Kevin Kelly for the Technium: “103 Bits of Advice I Wish I Had Known”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily and Ruth interview James about his innovative programs at Yale’s Center for Law and Racial Justice.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.