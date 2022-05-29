Gabfest Reads: Coming of Age in the Nineties
Elif Bautman’s The Idiot sequel, Either/Or, looks back with a modern eye.
Episode Notes
John Dickerson talks with author Elif Batuman about coming of age as a college student in the 1990’s, and the similarities between herself and her main character in Either/Or, the sequel to The Idiot.
Tweet us your questions @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages could be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth