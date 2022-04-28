Political Gabfest

The “So Much Free Speech!” Edition

Elon Musk’s Twitter plans, school prayer at the Supreme Court, and post-pandemic asylum policy.

Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, Title 42, and the current prayer in school debate.

Daphne Keller for the Center for Internet and Society: “What Does The DSA Say?

John Dickerson for Slate: “Born Identity

David: Ed Kilgore for New York Magazine: “Utah Democrats Endorse Independent Evan McMullin in Challenge to Mike Lee”; CityCast.fm/jobs

John: Reddit thread: “This is a 3200-year old attendance sheet found in Deir el-Medina, Egypt. Reasons for worker absence include ‘embalming brother’, ‘brewing beer’ and ‘bitten by scorpion’”; The British Museum: Ostracon

Emily: Ronald Brownstein for the Atlantic: “Why California Wants to Recall Its Most Progressive Prosecutors”; Vanessa Romo for NPR: “The LA Sheriff Now Says No Charges For The Reporter Who Wrote About A Cover-Up

Listener chatter from J.T. Horn: Mary Pols for Downeast Magazine “Why Maine Owes Its Most Breathtaking Public Lands to One 1972 Newspaper Story

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss John’s prescient 2011 piece about Trump’s birtherism.

The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz.

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest and the CEO of City Cast.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a CBS political analyst and correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of The Hardest Job in the World.

