Political Gabfest

The “Farewell, Jocelyn!” Edition

Malcolm Turnbull on China & Ukraine; the mask mandate ruling; the RNC rejects presidential debates; and Gabfest producer Jocelyn Frank says goodbye.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Anne Applebaum for the Atlantic: “America Needs a Better Plan to Fight Autocracy

A Bigger Picture, by Malcolm Turnbull

Marta Hill for the Boston Globe: “Harvard Air Quality Expert: Here’s When You Should Be Wearing A Mask During Air Travel

Sarah Wildman for the New York Times: “In the Rush to Return to ‘Normal,’ What Happens to the Vulnerable?

The Atlantic’s Floodlines podcast

Here are this week’s chatters:

David: Mark Emem for CCN: “Jeff Bezos Missed 20,000% Gains After $250K Google Stake in 1998

John: Kathryn Olivarius: “Necropolis: Yellow Fever, Immunity, And Capitalism In The Deep South, 1800-1860

Emily:  Rachel M. Cohen for the Intercept: “At a Pivotal Moment, Democrats Failed to Modernize Elections

Listener chatter from Randy Switt: Christopher P. Hammon and Victoria L. Vish for National Law Review: “Eleventh Circuit: Service Charges Are Wages, Not Tips, Under FLSA

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, long-time Gabfest producer Jocelyn Frank shares her experiences making the show with Emily, David, and John.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

Advertisement

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest and the CEO of City Cast.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a CBS political analyst and correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of The Hardest Job in the World.

Follow