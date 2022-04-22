The “Farewell, Jocelyn!” Edition
Malcolm Turnbull on China & Ukraine; the mask mandate ruling; the RNC rejects presidential debates; and Gabfest producer Jocelyn Frank says goodbye.
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Anne Applebaum for the Atlantic: “America Needs a Better Plan to Fight Autocracy”
A Bigger Picture, by Malcolm Turnbull
Marta Hill for the Boston Globe: “Harvard Air Quality Expert: Here’s When You Should Be Wearing A Mask During Air Travel”
Sarah Wildman for the New York Times: “In the Rush to Return to ‘Normal,’ What Happens to the Vulnerable?”
The Atlantic’s Floodlines podcast
Here are this week’s chatters:
David: Mark Emem for CCN: “Jeff Bezos Missed 20,000% Gains After $250K Google Stake in 1998”
John: Kathryn Olivarius: “Necropolis: Yellow Fever, Immunity, And Capitalism In The Deep South, 1800-1860”
Emily: Rachel M. Cohen for the Intercept: “At a Pivotal Moment, Democrats Failed to Modernize Elections”
Listener chatter from Randy Switt: Christopher P. Hammon and Victoria L. Vish for National Law Review: “Eleventh Circuit: Service Charges Are Wages, Not Tips, Under FLSA”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, long-time Gabfest producer Jocelyn Frank shares her experiences making the show with Emily, David, and John.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.