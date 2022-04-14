Political Gabfest

The “Double Bazelon” Edition

Approaching midterms, inflation, and whether social media is imperiling U.S. democracy—with guest Simon Bazelon.

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Simon Bazelon for Slow Boring: “Democrats Are Sleepwalking Into a Senate Disaster

Thomas B. Edsall for the New York Times: “Trump Poses a Test Democracy Is Failing

Matthew H. Graham and Milan W. Svolik for the American Political Science Review: “Democracy in America? Partisanship, Polarization, and the Robustness of Support for Democracy in the United States

Jonathan Haidt for the Atlantic: “Why The Last Ten Years of American Life Have Been So Stupid

Paul Krugman for the New York Times: “Inflation Is About to Come Down—but Don’t Get Too Excited

Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention–and How to Think Deeply Again, by Johann Hari

The Happiness Hypothesis: Finding Modern Truth in Ancient Wisdom, by Jonathan Haidt

Here are this week’s chatters:

David: Little Dorrit, by Charles Dickens

John: Macbeth on Broadway

Emily: Christine Charnosky for Law.com: “A University of Arizona Law Grad on How the GRE Changed Her Life”; University of Arizona Law’s Innovation for Justice work

Listener chatter from Nick Gaffney: Alex Hanson for the Valley News: “Croydon School Budget Cut Sets Up High-Stakes Battle Over Future of Town’s Education System”; Alex Hanson for the Valley News: “Budget Cut Looks Bleak for Schools After Croydon Meeting

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David discuss what constitutes time well spent.

