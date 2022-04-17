Political Gabfest

Gabfest Reads: He Wanted To Die Holding Hands

Her husband’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis led Amy Bloom to support his dying wishes.

David Plotz talks with author Amy Bloom about her journey to support the death of her husband, by suicide, as chronicled in her new book In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

