Gabfest Reads: He Wanted To Die Holding Hands
Her husband’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis led Amy Bloom to support his dying wishes.
Episode Notes
David Plotz talks with author Amy Bloom about her journey to support the death of her husband, by suicide, as chronicled in her new book In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss.
Tweet us your questions @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages could be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.