The “Hey, Groomer” Edition
Russia’s war crimes; Disney’s reaction to “don’t say gay”; and Amazon’s first union.
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Andrew Exum for The Atlantic: “The Russian Military Has Descended Into Inhumanity”
Noam Scheiber for the New York Times: “Amazon Workers Who Won a Union Their Way Open Labor Leaders’ Eyes”
Microsoft: “The Rise of the Triple Peak Day”
When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing, by Daniel H. Pink
Here are this week’s chatters:
David: Jessica Contrera for the Washington Post: “The Remarkable Brain of a Carpet Cleaner Who Speaks 24 Languages”; The Wedding Party; Smithsonian National Museum of African Art: “Iké Udé: Nollywood Portraits”
John: Jill Lawless for The Associated Press: “Darwin Notebooks Missing For 20 Years Returned to Cambridge”; Darwin Correspondence Project: “Fanny Owen”
Emily: Twitter thread by Manvir Singh @mnvrsngh on time spent “doing nothing” in small-scale, non-industrial societies.
Listener chatter from Kate Conquest: “The Avian Soap Opera Unfolding Atop This Berkeley Bell Tower Has Humans Riveted”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David discuss the trend of working a “third shift.”
Tweet your questions and chatters to @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.