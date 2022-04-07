Political Gabfest

The “Hey, Groomer” Edition

Russia’s war crimes; Disney’s reaction to “don’t say gay”; and Amazon’s first union.

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Andrew Exum for The Atlantic: “The Russian Military Has Descended Into Inhumanity

Noam Scheiber for the New York Times: “Amazon Workers Who Won a Union Their Way Open Labor Leaders’ Eyes

Microsoft: “The Rise of the Triple Peak Day

When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing, by Daniel H. Pink

Here are this week’s chatters:

David: Jessica Contrera for the Washington Post: “The Remarkable Brain of a Carpet Cleaner Who Speaks 24 Languages”; The Wedding Party; Smithsonian National Museum of African Art: “Iké Udé: Nollywood Portraits

John: Jill Lawless for The Associated Press: “Darwin Notebooks Missing For 20 Years Returned to Cambridge”; Darwin Correspondence Project: “Fanny Owen

Emily: Twitter thread by Manvir Singh @mnvrsngh on time spent “doing nothing” in small-scale, non-industrial societies.

Listener chatter from Kate Conquest: “The Avian Soap Opera Unfolding Atop This Berkeley Bell Tower Has Humans Riveted

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David discuss the trend of working a “third shift.”

Tweet your questions and chatters to @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest and the CEO of City Cast.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a CBS political analyst and correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of The Hardest Job in the World.

