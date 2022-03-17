Political Gabfest

The “I Call On You to Do More” Edition

Arming Ukraine, preparing for the next pandemic, and daylight saving time debates—with guest host Juliette Kayyem.

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Megan Garber for the Atlantic: “The Grim Stagecraft of Zelensky’s Selfie Videos

Atul Gawande for the New Yorker: “Costa Ricans Live Longer Than We Do. What’s the Secret?

The Devil Never Sleeps: Learning to Live in an Age of Disasters, by Juliette Kayyem

Here’s this week’s chatter:

David: Nina Siegal for the New York Times: “She Discovered What Happened to 400 Dutch Jews Who Disappeared

Emily: Paul Blest for Vice: “Josh Hawley Accused Biden’s SCOTUS Pick of Being Soft on Child Porn,” Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “The Price of a Stolen Childhood

Juliette: Maria Cramer for the New York Times: “A Year After Suez Blockage, Another Evergreen Ship Is Mired in the Chesapeake

Listener chatter from Jonas Barciauskas: This Land podcast

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Juliette, Emily, and David talk about what they think about when they want to increase their happiness.

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest and the CEO of City Cast.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • Juliette Kayyem is faculty chair of the homeland security and security and global health projects at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. She served as assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs at the Department of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama.

