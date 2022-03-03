Political Gabfest

The “I Need More Ammunition” Edition

Ukraine resists, the State of the Union, and backlash against reformer prosecutors.

Thomas L. Friedman for the New York Times: “I See Three Scenarios for How This War Ends

Anne Appelbaum for the Atlantic: “The Bad Guys Are Winning

Gal Beckerman for the Atlantic: “How Zelensky Gave the World a Jewish Hero

Rebecca Davis O’Brien for the New York Times: “How This ‘Progressive Prosecutor’ Balances Politics and Public Safety

Heart of Darkness, by Joseph Conrad

Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration, by Emily Bazelon

Here’s this week’s chatter:

David: The Postman, by David Brin

Emily: In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss, by Amy Bloom; Away, by Amy Bloom

John: New York Times, Feb. 22, 1862: “The Execution of Nathaniel Gordon

Listener chatter from Leslie Camp: Phil Davison for the Washington Post: “Monique Hanotte, Belgian Resistance Member Who Rescued 135 Downed Allied Airmen in World War II, Dies at 101

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment John, Emily and David discuss what they do to find and boost their courage.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest and the CEO of City Cast.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a CBS political analyst and correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of The Hardest Job in the World.

Follow