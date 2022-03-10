The “Price of a Gallon of Gas” Edition
Ukraine holds on, rising gas prices, and conformity on campus.
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
The Science of Politics podcast: “Does the Public Respond to Threats to Democracy?”
The Basic Writings of John Stuart Mill: On Liberty, the Subjection of Women and Utilitarianism
The Guns of August, by Barbara W. Tuchman
Emma Camp for the New York Times: “I Came to College Eager to Debate. I Found Self-Censorship Instead.”
David A. Plotz for the Harvard Crimson: “‘Politically Correct’ Thought Control”
Here’s this week’s chatter:
David: Kayla Stewart for the New York Times: “One Huge Hog, One Long Day and a Nourishing Southern Tradition”
Emily: Pam & Tommy
John: Henry Fountain for the New York Times: “At the Bottom of an Icy Sea, One of History’s Great Wrecks Is Found”
Listener chatter from Carol Walker: BBC podcast 1914: Day by Day
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment John, Emily, and David discuss the people they carry with them.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.