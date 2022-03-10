Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

The Science of Politics podcast: “Does the Public Respond to Threats to Democracy?”

The Basic Writings of John Stuart Mill: On Liberty, the Subjection of Women and Utilitarianism

The Guns of August, by Barbara W. Tuchman

Emma Camp for the New York Times: “I Came to College Eager to Debate. I Found Self-Censorship Instead.”

David A. Plotz for the Harvard Crimson: “‘Politically Correct’ Thought Control”

Here’s this week’s chatter:

David: Kayla Stewart for the New York Times: “One Huge Hog, One Long Day and a Nourishing Southern Tradition”

Emily: Pam & Tommy

John: Henry Fountain for the New York Times: “At the Bottom of an Icy Sea, One of History’s Great Wrecks Is Found”

Listener chatter from Carol Walker: BBC podcast 1914: Day by Day

