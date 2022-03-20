Gabfest Reads: Chronic Illness
Germ theory isn’t everything.
Emily Bazelom talks with author Meghan O’Rourke about germ theory, biomarkers, medical mysteries, and the quest to return to health, as chronicled in her new book The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.