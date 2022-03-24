Political Gabfest

The “Deep Sigh” Edition

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing; Ukraine keeps fighting through atrocity; and more allegations of Republican candidates committing domestic abuse.

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Dana Milbank for the Washington Post: “Cruz Attacks Jackson For ‘Critical Race Theory’—But Sends His Own Daughters to Learn It

Henry Olsen for the Washington Post: “Republicans Are Right to Oppose Ketanji Brown Jackson

Here’s this week’s chatter:

David: BioHacked: Family Secrets: “The Genius Experiment: Part 1”; The Genius Factory, by David Plotz; The Last Days of the Dinosaurs: An Asteroid, Extinction, and the Beginning of Our World, by Riley Black

John: Camera Man: Buster Keaton, the Dawn of Cinema, and the Invention of the Twentieth Century, by Dana Stevens

Ruth: Christine Emba for The Washington Post: “Consent Is Not Enough. We Need A New Sexual Ethic.”; Rethinking Sex: A Provocation, by Christine Emba

Listener chatter from Eric Jason Martin: Nick Paumgarten for the New Yorker: “Retirement the Margaritaville Way.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Ruth, John, and David discuss their strangest behaviors.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

