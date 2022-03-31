Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa for the Washington Post: “Jan. 6 White House Logs Given To House Show 7-Hour Gap In Trump Calls”

Hugo Lowell for the Guardian: “Trump Used White House Phone For Call On January 6 That Was Not On Official Log”

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa for the Washington Post: “Virginia Thomas Urged White House Chief to Pursue Unrelenting Efforts to Overturn the 2020 Election, Texts Show”

Benjamin Wittes for Lawfare: “Donald Trump, John Eastman and the Silence of the Justice Department”

Karl Rove for the Wall Street Journal: “Republicans’ Jan. 6 Responsibility”

David: Beforeigners; City Cast

John: Anna P. Kambhampaty for the New York Times: “Want to See the Weirdest of Wikipedia? Look No Further.”; Morning Brew newsletter; Elden Ring video game

Emily: “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Refutation”; Anne Frank House

Listener chatter from Andre Walker: All The Sex I’ve Ever Had at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

