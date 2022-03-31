Political Gabfest

The “Burner Phone” Edition

Biden speaks too honestly about Russia; Trump’s missing phone logs; and Ginni Thomas’ efforts to subvert the election.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa for the Washington Post: “Jan. 6 White House Logs Given To House Show 7-Hour Gap In Trump Calls

Hugo Lowell for the Guardian: “Trump Used White House Phone For Call On January 6 That Was Not On Official Log

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa for the Washington Post: “Virginia Thomas Urged White House Chief to Pursue Unrelenting Efforts to Overturn the 2020 Election, Texts Show

Benjamin Wittes for Lawfare: “Donald Trump, John Eastman and the Silence of the Justice Department

Karl Rove for the Wall Street Journal: “Republicans’ Jan. 6 Responsibility

Here are this week’s chatters:

David: Beforeigners; City Cast

John: Anna P. Kambhampaty for the New York Times: “Want to See the Weirdest of Wikipedia? Look No Further.”; Morning Brew newsletter; Elden Ring video game

Emily: “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Refutation”; Anne Frank House

Listener chatter from Andre Walker: All The Sex I’ve Ever Had at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David discuss what they would do if they needed to disappear.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

Advertisement

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest and the CEO of City Cast.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a CBS political analyst and correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of The Hardest Job in the World.

Follow