Political Gabfest

The “Angry Parents” Edition

Radicalized parents and what the midterms may bring.

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Clara Jeffrey for Mother Jones: “What Pundits Don’t Understand About the San Francisco Recall

Jasper Scherer and Benjamin Wermund for the Houston Chronicle: “We Asked All 143 Texas GOP Congressional Candidates About Biden’s Win. Only 13 Call it Legitimate.

John Dickerson for the Atlantic: “The GOP Has No Standards Now

Here’s this week’s chatter:

John: Rosalind S. Helderman for the Washington Post: “All The Ways Trump Tried to Overturn The Election—And How it Could Happen Again.

Josie: The School for Good Mothers, by Jessamine Chan.

David: Watch some Olympic curling.

Listener chatter from Paul Hiebing: Annie Rauwerda for Input Magazine: “The Adorable Love Story Behind Wikipedia’s ‘High Five’ Photos

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Josie, John, and David discuss their hiding places as children and adults.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

