The “Putin’s War” Edition
Julia Ioffe on Vladimir Putin, GOP attacks on transgender children, and Democrats’ “hack gap”—with guest host Jane Coaston.
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Julia Ioffe for Puck News: “Will Putin Get His World War III?”
Anne Appelbaum for the Atlantic: “The Reason Putin Would Risk War”
The Handmaid’s Tale, by Margaret Atwood
Here’s this week’s chatter:
David: Work at City Cast; David’s “Exploring a Secret Fort” tour for Atlas Obscura; Florida’s Mount Trashmore
Emily: Danny Hakim and Jo Becker for the New York Times Magazine: “The Long Crusade of Clarence and Ginni Thomas”; Jane Mayer for the New Yorker: “Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?”
Jane: Sports Twitter
Listener chatter from Charlie Hunt: Christopher Ingraham for the Washington Post “The Owl Pellet Economy: Meet The Entrepreneurs Who’ve Devoted Their Lives to Bird Vomit.”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, following the death of public-health hero Paul Farmer, Emily and David discuss the concept of heroes and the roles they can play in contemporary life.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.