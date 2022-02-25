Political Gabfest

The “Justice Jackson” Special Edition

Meet Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.

Episode Notes

Stanford Law professor Nathaniel Persily joins David and Emily to discuss President Biden’s nomination for associate justice of the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

