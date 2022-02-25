The “Justice Jackson” Special Edition
Meet Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.
Episode Notes
Stanford Law professor Nathaniel Persily joins David and Emily to discuss President Biden’s nomination for associate justice of the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.