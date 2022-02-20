Political Gabfest

Gabfest Reads: Heartbreak

It’s not just in your head; heartbreak can impact your immune system.

Episode Notes

Gabfest Reads is a new monthly series from the hosts of the Political Gabfest. This month David Plotz talks with author Florence Williams about divorce, affection, good friendships, and her new book Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey.

