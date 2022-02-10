The “Legitimate Political Discourse” Edition
The Supreme Court fails to enforce the Voting Rights Act, the GOP embrace of Jan. 6, and protests in Canada.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
John Dickerson for the Atlantic: “The GOP Has No Standards Now”
Adela Suliman for the Washington Post: “Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Nancy Pelosi leads ‘Gazpacho Police,’ Causing Collective Spit Take”
Brett Samuels for the Hill: “Pence Breaks With Trump: ‘I Had No Right to Overturn the Election’”
Here’s this week’s chatter:
Emily: Sam Levine for the Guardian: “The Black Woman Sentenced to Six Years in Prison Over a Voting Error”
John: “John Grisham Reads Soggy Sweat’s Whiskey Speech”
David: Oliver Holmes for the Guardian: “Putin’s Massive Table: Powerplay or Paranoia?”
Listener chatter from Cason Reily: BBC: “Who Is Sue Gray?”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David ponder what makes something qualify as a sport or a game.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.