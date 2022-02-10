Political Gabfest

The “Legitimate Political Discourse” Edition

The Supreme Court fails to enforce the Voting Rights Act, the GOP embrace of Jan. 6, and protests in Canada.

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

John Dickerson for the Atlantic: “The GOP Has No Standards Now

Adela Suliman for the Washington Post: “Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Nancy Pelosi leads ‘Gazpacho Police,’ Causing Collective Spit Take”

Brett Samuels for the Hill: “Pence Breaks With Trump: ‘I Had No Right to Overturn the Election’”

Here’s this week’s chatter:

Emily: Sam Levine for the Guardian: “The Black Woman Sentenced to Six Years in Prison Over a Voting Error

John: “John Grisham Reads Soggy Sweat’s Whiskey Speech

David: Oliver Holmes for the Guardian: “Putin’s Massive Table: Powerplay or Paranoia?

Listener chatter from Cason Reily: BBC: “Who Is Sue Gray?

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David ponder what makes something qualify as a sport or a game.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

Hosts

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David ponder what makes something qualify as a sport or a game.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.