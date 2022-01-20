Political Gabfest

The “Has It Only Been A Year?” Edition

Biden’s first year, SCOTUS blocks OSHA’s vax-or-test rule, and VA Governor Glenn Youngkin’s busy start.

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

John Dickerson for CBS Sunday Morning: “President Joe Biden: The First Year

Station Eleven, by Emily St. John Mandel

Station Eleven series on HBO Max

Here’s this week’s chatter:

Emily: Deep Cover, Season 2: Mob Land

John:  Take Note Podcast; Adam Webb for Take Note: “How to Keep a Notebook

David: Paul Schwartzman for The Washington Post: “Missing Jewels And Art: A Lawsuit Against a Retired Professor Is Ruffling The Well-To-Do From Georgetown to Newport, R.I.

Listener chatter from Alissa Surges: Allison Robicelli for The Washington Post: “I Spent The Night in an Empty Airport. it Was a Dream Come True”; Work at City Cast

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David talk about why to keep a journal.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

