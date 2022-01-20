The “Has It Only Been A Year?” Edition
Biden’s first year, SCOTUS blocks OSHA’s vax-or-test rule, and VA Governor Glenn Youngkin’s busy start.
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
John Dickerson for CBS Sunday Morning: “President Joe Biden: The First Year”
Station Eleven, by Emily St. John Mandel
Station Eleven series on HBO Max
Here’s this week’s chatter:
Emily: Deep Cover, Season 2: Mob Land
John: Take Note Podcast; Adam Webb for Take Note: “How to Keep a Notebook”
David: Paul Schwartzman for The Washington Post: “Missing Jewels And Art: A Lawsuit Against a Retired Professor Is Ruffling The Well-To-Do From Georgetown to Newport, R.I.”
Listener chatter from Alissa Surges: Allison Robicelli for The Washington Post: “I Spent The Night in an Empty Airport. it Was a Dream Come True”; Work at City Cast
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David talk about why to keep a journal.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.