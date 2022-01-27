The “Breyerwatch Hath Ended” Edition
Justice Breyer’s retirement, Anne Applebaum on Ukraine, and The Gist’s Mike Pesca.
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics, by Stephen Breyer
Anne Applebaum for the Atlantic: “The Bad Guys Are Winning”
Station Eleven, by Emily St. John Mandel
Station Eleven series on HBO Max
The Way We Live Now, by Anthony Trollope
Here’s this week’s chatter:
Emily: Vauhini Vara for Believer Magazine: “Ghosts”; This American Life: “The Ghost in The Machine”
John: Dylan Matthews for Vox: “Can Giving Parents Cash Help With Babies’ Brain Development?”
David: Tiffany Lukk for Mpls.St.Paul Magazine: “Where to Go Dog Sledding in Minnesota”; Nicole Wetsman for the Verge: “CDC Emails Show That Vaccine Cards Are Supposed to Fit In Your Wallet: The Covid-19 Cards Do Not Fit In Wallets”
Listener chatter from Tom McIlroy: Michael Zhang for PetaPixel: “Photographer Finds Polar Bears That Took Over Abandoned Buildings”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David discuss the screen adaptation of Station Eleven.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.