Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics, by Stephen Breyer

Anne Applebaum for the Atlantic: “The Bad Guys Are Winning”

The Gist

Slow Burn: Watergate

Station Eleven, by Emily St. John Mandel

Station Eleven series on HBO Max

The Way We Live Now, by Anthony Trollope

Here’s this week’s chatter:

Emily: Vauhini Vara for Believer Magazine: “Ghosts”; This American Life: “The Ghost in The Machine”

John: Dylan Matthews for Vox: “Can Giving Parents Cash Help With Babies’ Brain Development?”

David: Tiffany Lukk for Mpls.St.Paul Magazine: “Where to Go Dog Sledding in Minnesota”; Nicole Wetsman for the Verge: “CDC Emails Show That Vaccine Cards Are Supposed to Fit In Your Wallet: The Covid-19 Cards Do Not Fit In Wallets”

Listener chatter from Tom McIlroy: Michael Zhang for PetaPixel: “Photographer Finds Polar Bears That Took Over Abandoned Buildings”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, and David discuss the screen adaptation of Station Eleven.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com.

