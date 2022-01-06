Political Gabfest

The “Well, Obviously It’s Jan. 6” Edition

Jan. 6, omicron, and Theranos, with guest Jamelle Bouie.

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Matt Levine for Bloomberg: “Slaying the Blood Unicorn

Wall Street Journal: Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes: History of the WSJ Investigation

Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “I Write About the Law. But Could I Really Help Free a Prisoner?

Ruddy Roye Photography

Walker Evans

Anastasia Taylor-Lind

Sally Mann

Larry Fink Photography

Edward Hopper: Night Shadows, 1921

Alexander Calder: Finny Fish

Wolfgang Laib: Wax Room

Caravaggio: The Conversion of Saint Paul

Here’s this week’s chatter:

Emily: Crossroads, by Jonathan Franzen; Parul Sehgal for the New Yorker: “The Case Against the Trauma Plot

John: Window-Swap.com

David: Fight Club; Free Guy; City Cast

Listener chatter from Cynthia Weiner: Corryn Wetzel for Smithsonian Magazine: “Ten Hilarious Winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, David, and Jamelle discuss the famous works of art they would most like to possess.

