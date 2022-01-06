The “Well, Obviously It’s Jan. 6” Edition
Jan. 6, omicron, and Theranos, with guest Jamelle Bouie.
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Matt Levine for Bloomberg: “Slaying the Blood Unicorn”
Wall Street Journal: Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes: History of the WSJ Investigation
Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “I Write About the Law. But Could I Really Help Free a Prisoner?”
Edward Hopper: Night Shadows, 1921
Caravaggio: The Conversion of Saint Paul
Here’s this week’s chatter:
Emily: Crossroads, by Jonathan Franzen; Parul Sehgal for the New Yorker: “The Case Against the Trauma Plot”
John: Window-Swap.com
David: Fight Club; Free Guy; City Cast
Listener chatter from Cynthia Weiner: Corryn Wetzel for Smithsonian Magazine: “Ten Hilarious Winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, John, David, and Jamelle discuss the famous works of art they would most like to possess.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.