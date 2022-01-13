The “Talking Filibuster” Edition
Voting rights; Russia, with guest Nina Jankowicz; and even more politicization of cable news.
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute: Electoral Count Act of 1887
David Becker on Face the Nation: “Elections Expert David Becker Denounces ‘Efforts to Sow Confusion and Chaos’ ”
Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “Democracy Worked This Year. but It Is Under Threat.”
Christina A. Cassidy for AP News: “Far Too Little Vote Fraud to Tip Election to Trump, AP Finds”
How to Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News, and the Future of Conflict, by Nina Jankowicz
Anne Applebaum for the Atlantic: “The Science of Making Americans Hurt Their Own Country”
Here’s this week’s chatter:
Emily: Jan Ransom for the New York Times: “A Look Inside Rikers: ‘Fight Night’ and Gang Rule, Captured on Video”
David: Nathanael Johnson thread on Twitter and We Are Lady Parts TV show
John: The Mezzanine, by Nicholson Baker, and “On Keeping a Notebook,” by Joan Didion
Listener chatter from Bea Scott: The History of Democracy Has Yet to Be Written by Thomas Geoghegan
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment John, Emily, and David discuss rule-breaking and Novak Djokovic’s moves in Australia.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Shayna Elliot.