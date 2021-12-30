The “Conundrums 2021” Edition
Emily, John, and David wrap up 2021 by considering life’s many conundrums—with special guest Dwayne Betts.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Special thanks to everyone who contributed conundrums this year and especially:
Sean Mcpherson
Phil Goldstein
Mimi Robinson
Anya Kaiser
Al Verrette
Natalie Chudnovsky
Kim in Bangkok
Angela
Keith Granroos-Brezny
Dan Reiser
Alan Dybner
Bruce Tannahill
Sandy
Zachary Sauro
Kenny Stoltz
Jason Kanter
Bethany
Katie
Alex
Andrea C
Brett Elhoffer
Brian Platzer
Harris Feldman
Grant Osborne
Hamlin Jackson
Ryan Cummings
Zoë Cunliffe
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, John attempt a conundrum lightning round.
You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.