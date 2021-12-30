Political Gabfest

The “Conundrums 2021” Edition

Emily, John, and David wrap up 2021 by considering life’s many conundrums—with special guest Dwayne Betts.

View Transcript
Episode Notes

Special thanks to everyone who contributed conundrums this year and especially:

Sean Mcpherson
Phil Goldstein
Mimi Robinson
Anya Kaiser
Al Verrette
Natalie Chudnovsky
Kim in Bangkok
Angela
Keith Granroos-Brezny
Dan Reiser
Alan Dybner
Bruce Tannahill
Sandy
Zachary Sauro
Kenny Stoltz
Jason Kanter
Bethany
Katie
Alex
Andrea C
Brett Elhoffer
Brian Platzer
Harris Feldman
Grant Osborne
Hamlin Jackson
Ryan Cummings
Zoë Cunliffe

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, John attempt a conundrum lightning round.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

