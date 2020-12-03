The “Neutral Laws of General Applicability” Edition
Unprecedented presidential pardons, churches win coronavirus exemptions, and former Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull on disinformation with guest host Jamelle Bouie.
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Jamelle Bouie for The New York Times: “It Started With ‘Birtherism’”
Greg Nunziata for The Atlantic: “Republicans With Any Love of Country Must Acknowledge That Trump Has Lost”
Spencer S. Hsu for The Washington Post: “Court-Appointed Adviser in Michael Flynn Case Says Justice Dept. Yielded to Corrupt ‘Pressure Campaign’ Led by Trump”
Amy Howe for SCOTUSblog: “Christian School in Kentucky Asks Justices to Intervene in Dispute Over In-Person Classes at Religious Schools”
Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “The Problem of Free Speech in an Age of Disinformation”
A Bigger Picture, by Malcolm Turnbull
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Jamelle: Jamelle chatted about the superior experience of watching films on a Blu-Ray player, as opposed to streaming.
John: Caroline Lange for Food52: “A History of The American Milkman”; Matt Novak for Smithsonian Magazine: “The Milkman’s Robot Helper”; Atticpaper.com’s prints from the Mid-century advertising campaign “Beer Belongs”
Emily: The Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John learn about navigating water sports in shark-infested waters from Former Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.