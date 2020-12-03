Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Jamelle Bouie for The New York Times: “It Started With ‘Birtherism’”

Greg Nunziata for The Atlantic: “Republicans With Any Love of Country Must Acknowledge That Trump Has Lost”

Spencer S. Hsu for The Washington Post: “Court-Appointed Adviser in Michael Flynn Case Says Justice Dept. Yielded to Corrupt ‘Pressure Campaign’ Led by Trump”

Amy Howe for SCOTUSblog: “Christian School in Kentucky Asks Justices to Intervene in Dispute Over In-Person Classes at Religious Schools”

Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “The Problem of Free Speech in an Age of Disinformation”

A Bigger Picture, by Malcolm Turnbull

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Jamelle: Jamelle chatted about the superior experience of watching films on a Blu-Ray player, as opposed to streaming.

John: Caroline Lange for Food52: “A History of The American Milkman”; Matt Novak for Smithsonian Magazine: “The Milkman’s Robot Helper”; Atticpaper.com’s prints from the Mid-century advertising campaign “Beer Belongs”

Emily: The Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John learn about navigating water sports in shark-infested waters from Former Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull.

