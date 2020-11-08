The “Biden Wins” Edition
We have a president-elect … and a special edition of the Political Gabfest.
Episode Notes
Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz reflect on the election results, the upcoming transition, how senior Republicans are dealing with Donald Trump’s loss, and what comes next for Stacey Abrams and Pete Buttigieg.
You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest.
The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by June Thomas.