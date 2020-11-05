Political Gabfest

The “President Joe Biden?” Edition

Trump’s election lawsuits, Democrats’ down-ballot disappointment, and polling problems.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Trump’s election lawsuits (with Nate Persily), Democrats’ down-ballot disappointment, and polling problems.

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Adam Liptak for the New York Times: “Supreme Court Weighs Legacy of Same-Sex Marriage Case

John: Margaret McAleer for the Library of Congress Blog: “The Taft Papers and a Titanic Tragedy

David: Katie Pickens for Eater: “Watch: How Benton’s Makes Its Perfectly Smoky Bacon

Listener chatter from @ionictonic: Twisted Sifter: “This Animation of How Bridges Were Constructed in 14th-Century Prague Is Amazing

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John talk about the lighter stories they want to indulge in whenever the Trump era comes to close.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest, an editor at large at Business Insider, and the former CEO of Atlas Obscura.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a 60 Minutes correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.

Follow