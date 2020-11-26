Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Alex Kalman for the Atlantic: “The Letters That Outgoing Presidents Wrote to Their Successors”

John Dickerson for the Atlantic: “Why You Don’t Mess Around With Presidential Transitions”

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine: “A Framework for Equitable Allocation of Vaccine for the Novel Coronavirus”

Kathryn Olivarius for the New York Times: “The Dangerous History of Immunoprivilege”

Jeanna Smialek and Alan Rappeport for the New York Times: “Mnuchin Cites Principles in Clawing Back Fed Money. Democrats See Politics.”

Kevin Roose, Mike Isaac, and Sheera Frenkel for The New York Times: “Roiled by Election, Facebook Struggles to Balance Civility and Growth”

Colin Dickey for Medium: “How to Talk to a Conspiracy Theorist”

John: W.E.B. Du Bois: Writings; The Vintage Book of Contemporary American Poetry

David: Death, Sex & Money: “51 Years Loving a Man Named Sissy”; David’s twitter thread pitch for remaking Love Actually every year.

Emily and listener Barbara Torrey Workman @thethirdbarbara: Twitter thread by United Farm Workers @UFWupdates featuring farm workers at work harvesting the ingredients in favorite Thanksgiving recipes.

