The “Sabotage for Christmas” Edition

Hobbling the Biden administration, the ethics of vaccine distribution, and dealing with the damage of the election-fraud lie.

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Alex Kalman for the Atlantic: “The Letters That Outgoing Presidents Wrote to Their Successors

John Dickerson for the Atlantic: “Why You Don’t Mess Around With Presidential Transitions

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine: “A Framework for Equitable Allocation of Vaccine for the Novel Coronavirus

Kathryn Olivarius for the New York Times: “The Dangerous History of Immunoprivilege

Jeanna Smialek and Alan Rappeport for the New York Times: “Mnuchin Cites Principles in Clawing Back Fed Money. Democrats See Politics.

Kevin Roose, Mike Isaac, and Sheera Frenkel for The New York Times: “Roiled by Election, Facebook Struggles to Balance Civility and Growth

Colin Dickey for Medium: “How to Talk to a Conspiracy Theorist

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: W.E.B. Du Bois: Writings; The Vintage Book of Contemporary American Poetry

David: Death, Sex & Money: “51 Years Loving a Man Named Sissy”; David’s twitter thread pitch for remaking Love Actually every year.

Emily and listener Barbara Torrey Workman @thethirdbarbara: Twitter thread by United Farm Workers @UFWupdates featuring farm workers at work harvesting the ingredients in favorite Thanksgiving recipes.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John discuss the elements of pre-pandemic Thanksgiving that they won’t miss this year.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

