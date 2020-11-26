The “Sabotage for Christmas” Edition
Hobbling the Biden administration, the ethics of vaccine distribution, and dealing with the damage of the election-fraud lie.
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Alex Kalman for the Atlantic: “The Letters That Outgoing Presidents Wrote to Their Successors”
John Dickerson for the Atlantic: “Why You Don’t Mess Around With Presidential Transitions”
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine: “A Framework for Equitable Allocation of Vaccine for the Novel Coronavirus”
Kathryn Olivarius for the New York Times: “The Dangerous History of Immunoprivilege”
Jeanna Smialek and Alan Rappeport for the New York Times: “Mnuchin Cites Principles in Clawing Back Fed Money. Democrats See Politics.”
Kevin Roose, Mike Isaac, and Sheera Frenkel for The New York Times: “Roiled by Election, Facebook Struggles to Balance Civility and Growth”
Colin Dickey for Medium: “How to Talk to a Conspiracy Theorist”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
John: W.E.B. Du Bois: Writings; The Vintage Book of Contemporary American Poetry
David: Death, Sex & Money: “51 Years Loving a Man Named Sissy”; David’s twitter thread pitch for remaking Love Actually every year.
Emily and listener Barbara Torrey Workman @thethirdbarbara: Twitter thread by United Farm Workers @UFWupdates featuring farm workers at work harvesting the ingredients in favorite Thanksgiving recipes.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John discuss the elements of pre-pandemic Thanksgiving that they won’t miss this year.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.