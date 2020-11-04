The “Counting the Votes” Edition
A Wednesday morning Slate Plus special as election returns continue to come in.
Episode Notes
On this special Slate Plus-exclusive episode of the Political Gabfest, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss the state of the election as things stood early on Wednesday morning.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.