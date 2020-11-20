Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “The Pandemic Election”

Isaac Chotiner for the New Yorker: “How We Can Contain the Second Wave of the Coronavirus”

Mike Pence for the Wall Street Journal: “There Isn’t a Coronavirus ‘Second Wave’”

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Between the World and Me on HBO

Ta-Nehisi Coates for The Atlantic: “The Case for Reparations”

The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Josie Duffy Rice for Vanity Fair: “The Abolition Movement”

Barack Obama for The Atlantic: “I’m Not Yet Ready to Abandon the Possibility of America”

Jed Sugerman for The Washington Post: “Trump’s Legal Challenges to the Election Will Help Democrats”

Emily: Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America by Mark A. Bradley

John: John’s fundraising page for Covenant House’s Virtual Sleep Out; Charlotte Regan’s short documentary, “No Ball Games: Life and Play Through the Eyes of Children Across the UK”

David: Washington Post: “Fort Hood is named for a Confederate traitor. Is it time for ‘Fort Benavidez’?”

Listener chatter from Mike @rifenbury: Kanazawa Kenichi video

