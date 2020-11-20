The “COVID Tsunami” Edition
The sabotage of Biden’s COVID-19 response, Trump clings to power, and guest Ta-Nehisi Coates.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “The Pandemic Election”
Isaac Chotiner for the New Yorker: “How We Can Contain the Second Wave of the Coronavirus”
Mike Pence for the Wall Street Journal: “There Isn’t a Coronavirus ‘Second Wave’”
Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Between the World and Me on HBO
Ta-Nehisi Coates for The Atlantic: “The Case for Reparations”
The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Josie Duffy Rice for Vanity Fair: “The Abolition Movement”
Barack Obama for The Atlantic: “I’m Not Yet Ready to Abandon the Possibility of America”
Jed Sugerman for The Washington Post: “Trump’s Legal Challenges to the Election Will Help Democrats”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Emily: Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America by Mark A. Bradley
John: John’s fundraising page for Covenant House’s Virtual Sleep Out; Charlotte Regan’s short documentary, “No Ball Games: Life and Play Through the Eyes of Children Across the UK”
David: Washington Post: “Fort Hood is named for a Confederate traitor. Is it time for ‘Fort Benavidez’?”
Listener chatter from Mike @rifenbury: Kanazawa Kenichi video
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David and John discuss the holiday movies they’d like to see made.
You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.