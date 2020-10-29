Here are some references from this week’s show:

David Wasserman for the Cook Political Report: “What One Florida County Could Tell Us About a ‘Gray Revolt’ on Election Night”

Rosemary Quigley’s Slate diary

The Betsy-Tacy Treasury book series, by Maud Hart Lovelace

Roll of Thunder Hear My Cry, by Mildred D. Taylor

The Anne of Green Gables book series by L.M. Montgomery

John Dickerson for Slate: “To the Teacher Who Changed My Life”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Casey Newton’s newsletter, Platformer

John: El País: “A Room, a Bar and a Classroom: How the Coronavirus Is Spread Through the Air”; The Intuitionist, by Colson Whitehead

David: David asked whether there is a word for the extreme discomfort he felt watching people embarrassed in terrible ways in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Listener chatter from Alana @snarkoutgirl: Wikitongues: “Aydyn Speaking Tuvan”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment ahead of Halloween, Emily, David, and John share memories of times they were deeply scared.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.