Political Gabfest

The “Almost” Edition

Voting accessibility, how to digest Election Day updates, and gratitude for life-changing individuals.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

Here are some references from this week’s show:

David Wasserman for the Cook Political Report: “What One Florida County Could Tell Us About a ‘Gray Revolt’ on Election Night

Rosemary Quigley’s Slate diary

The Betsy-Tacy Treasury book series, by Maud Hart Lovelace

Roll of Thunder Hear My Cry, by Mildred D. Taylor

The Anne of Green Gables book series by L.M. Montgomery

John Dickerson for Slate: “To the Teacher Who Changed My Life

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Casey Newton’s newsletter, Platformer

John:  El País: “A Room, a Bar and a Classroom: How the Coronavirus Is Spread Through the Air”; The Intuitionist, by Colson Whitehead

David: David asked whether there is a word for the extreme discomfort he felt watching people embarrassed in terrible ways in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Listener chatter from Alana @snarkoutgirl: Wikitongues: “Aydyn Speaking Tuvan

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment ahead of Halloween, Emily, David, and John share memories of times they were deeply scared.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest, an editor at large at Business Insider, and the former CEO of Atlas Obscura.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a 60 Minutes correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.

