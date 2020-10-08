Political Gabfest

The “Spitting Into a Sheet of Plexiglass” Edition

The White House virus outbreak, vice-presidential debate, and Senate races.

Episode Notes

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Matt Zapotosky for the Washington Post: “New Justice Dept. Election Fraud Guidance Could Allow Boosting of Trump’s Exaggerated Claims, Legal Observers Say”; Jim Rutenberg for the New York Times Magazine: “The Attack on Voting

John: Dave Philipps for the New York Times: “The Army Rolls Out a New Weapon: Strategic Napping

David: 99% Invisible podcast;  The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design, by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt

Listener chatter from Kevin Collins @kevinkwc: colorized footage of an 1896 snowball fight in Lyon, France.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss whether White House staff and journalists should report for work at the White House during the outbreak.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

