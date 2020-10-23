Political Gabfest

The “Last Debate of Donald Trump’s Career” Edition

The presidential debate; 545 children separated from their parents and other outrages; and the coronavirus surge.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Here are some references from this week’s show:

Yanna Krupnikov and John Barry Ryan for the New York Times: “The Real Divide in America Is Between Political Junkies and Everyone Else

Caitlin Dickerson for the New York Times: “Parents of 545 Children Separated at the Border Cannot Be Found

Michael D. Shear, Katie Benner, and Michael S. Schmidt for the New York Times: “ ‘We Need to Take Away Children,’ No Matter How Young, Justice Dept. Officials Said

Jake Tapper for CNN: “Administration Officials Alarmed by White House Push to Fast Track Lucrative 5G Spectrum Contract, Sources Say

Eric Lipton for the New York Times: “Trump Issues Order Giving Him More Leeway to Hire and Fire Federal Workers

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Joe Sexton for ProPublica: “He’d Waited Decades to Argue His Innocence. She Was a Judge Who Believed in Second Chances. Nobody Knew She Suffered from Alzheimer’s.

John: Nate Chinen for the New York Times: “Keith Jarrett Confronts a Future Without the Piano

David: David Plotz for Medium: “The Future is Local: That’s Why I’m Launching City Cast, a Network of Daily Local Podcasts.

Listener chatter from @greenneck: Rose Eveleth for Smithsonian Magazine: “There Are Whales Alive Today Who Were Born Before Moby Dick Was Written

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss Jeffrey Toobin’s suspension from the New Yorker.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest, an editor at large at Business Insider, and the former CEO of Atlas Obscura.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a 60 Minutes correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.

Follow