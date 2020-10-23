Here are some references from this week’s show:

Yanna Krupnikov and John Barry Ryan for the New York Times: “The Real Divide in America Is Between Political Junkies and Everyone Else”

Caitlin Dickerson for the New York Times: “Parents of 545 Children Separated at the Border Cannot Be Found”

Michael D. Shear, Katie Benner, and Michael S. Schmidt for the New York Times: “ ‘We Need to Take Away Children,’ No Matter How Young, Justice Dept. Officials Said”

Jake Tapper for CNN: “Administration Officials Alarmed by White House Push to Fast Track Lucrative 5G Spectrum Contract, Sources Say”

Eric Lipton for the New York Times: “Trump Issues Order Giving Him More Leeway to Hire and Fire Federal Workers”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Joe Sexton for ProPublica: “He’d Waited Decades to Argue His Innocence. She Was a Judge Who Believed in Second Chances. Nobody Knew She Suffered from Alzheimer’s.”

John: Nate Chinen for the New York Times: “Keith Jarrett Confronts a Future Without the Piano”

David: David Plotz for Medium: “The Future is Local: That’s Why I’m Launching City Cast, a Network of Daily Local Podcasts.”

Listener chatter from @greenneck: Rose Eveleth for Smithsonian Magazine: “There Are Whales Alive Today Who Were Born Before Moby Dick Was Written”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss Jeffrey Toobin’s suspension from the New Yorker.

