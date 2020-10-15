Political Gabfest

The “Empty Notepad” Edition

Barrett’s confirmation hearings; the First Amendment and disinformation; and the latest election machinations.

Episode Notes

Here are some references from this week’s show:

Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “The Problem of Free Speech in an Age of Disinformation

On Liberty, by John Stuart Mill

The Origins of Totalitarianism, by Hannah Arendt

These Truths: A History of the United States, by Jill Lepore

The New York Times interactive: “How to Vote

Better Know a Ballot: Stephen Colbert’s State-by-State Guide to Voting in the 2020 Election

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Angela Morris for Texas Lawyer: “Chief Justice’s Election Bid Puts Spotlight on Texas’ Mandatory Judicial Retirement”; Shtisel 

John: “Learning in War-Time” by C. S. Lewis; Antonia Cundy for the Financial Times: “What Would a City Designed by Women Look Like?

David: Dan Goodspeed’s data visualization of COVID cases state-by-state by date; Fighting With My Family; Ted Lasso

Listener chatter from Kevin O’Donnell @kevinodIRL: Patrick Blanchfield for The New Republic “The Town That Went Feral

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss their voting plans.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest, an editor at large at Business Insider, and the former CEO of Atlas Obscura.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a 60 Minutes correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.

