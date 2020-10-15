Here are some references from this week’s show:

Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “The Problem of Free Speech in an Age of Disinformation”

On Liberty, by John Stuart Mill

The Origins of Totalitarianism, by Hannah Arendt

These Truths: A History of the United States, by Jill Lepore

The New York Times interactive: “How to Vote”

“Better Know a Ballot: Stephen Colbert’s State-by-State Guide to Voting in the 2020 Election”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Angela Morris for Texas Lawyer: “Chief Justice’s Election Bid Puts Spotlight on Texas’ Mandatory Judicial Retirement”; Shtisel

John: “Learning in War-Time” by C. S. Lewis; Antonia Cundy for the Financial Times: “What Would a City Designed by Women Look Like?”

David: Dan Goodspeed’s data visualization of COVID cases state-by-state by date; Fighting With My Family; Ted Lasso

Listener chatter from Kevin O’Donnell @kevinodIRL: Patrick Blanchfield for The New Republic “The Town That Went Feral”

