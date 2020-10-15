The “Empty Notepad” Edition
Barrett’s confirmation hearings; the First Amendment and disinformation; and the latest election machinations.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Here are some references from this week’s show:
Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “The Problem of Free Speech in an Age of Disinformation”
On Liberty, by John Stuart Mill
The Origins of Totalitarianism, by Hannah Arendt
These Truths: A History of the United States, by Jill Lepore
The New York Times interactive: “How to Vote”
“Better Know a Ballot: Stephen Colbert’s State-by-State Guide to Voting in the 2020 Election”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Emily: Angela Morris for Texas Lawyer: “Chief Justice’s Election Bid Puts Spotlight on Texas’ Mandatory Judicial Retirement”; Shtisel
John: “Learning in War-Time” by C. S. Lewis; Antonia Cundy for the Financial Times: “What Would a City Designed by Women Look Like?”
David: Dan Goodspeed’s data visualization of COVID cases state-by-state by date; Fighting With My Family; Ted Lasso
Listener chatter from Kevin O’Donnell @kevinodIRL: Patrick Blanchfield for The New Republic “The Town That Went Feral”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss their voting plans.
You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.