Political Gabfest

The “Giant Fires Everywhere” Edition

Wildfires and the climate crisis, apocalyptic election talk, and imagining the post-pandemic work week—with guest host Jamelle Bouie.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Abrahm Lustgarten for the New York Times Magazine: “The Great Climate Migration

Galen Druke for FiveThirtyEight “The Challenges of Holding an Election During a Pandemic”

Jamelle Bouie for the New York Times: “Trump’s Perverse Campaign Strategy

Thomas B. Edsall for the New York Times: “Whose America Is It?

Isaac Stanley-Becker for the Washington Post: “Pro-Trump Youth Group Enlists Teens in Secretive Campaign Likened to a ‘Troll Farm,’ Prompting Rebuke by Facebook and Twitter

Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life, by Anne Lamott

Here are the week cocktail chatters for this week:

Emily: Janet Malcolm for the New York Review of Books: “A Second Chance

John: @AmeliaFrappolli’s, twitter thread about the mad hatter who shot John Wilkes Booth, Boston Corbett, as chronicled in Legends and Lies: Great Mysteries of the American West by Dale L. Walker

Jamelle: Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking by Toni Tipton-Martin; The Mandalorian, Season 2

David: The “Oddly Satisfying” channel on YouTube

Listener chatter from Janet Green @janetcetera: Jonathan Ore and Kevin Ball for CBC: “Paddle of the Century

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, John, and Jamelle take questions from viewers of the Texas Tribune Festival livestream.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest, an editor at large at Business Insider, and the former CEO of Atlas Obscura.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a 60 Minutes correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.

  • Jamelle Bouie is a New York Times opinion columnist. He was formerly Slate’s chief political correspondent.

