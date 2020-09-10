Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Rage, by Bob Woodward

The Washington Post: “32 Times Trump Said the Coronavirus Would Go Away”

One Billion Americans: The Case for Thinking Bigger, by Matthew Yglesias

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Jaclyn Peiser for the Washington Post: “A Black Seventh-Grader Played with a Toy Gun During a Virtual Class. His School Called the Police.”

John: Laurie Gwen Shapiro for the New Yorker: “The Improbable Journey of Dorothy Parker’s Ashes”

David: Cecily Zander @CNZander’s Twitter thread on Civil War generals as Muppets

Listener chatter from Paul: The Economist: “Marvin Creamer Died on August 12th”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss TV shows from their youth that they would like to see rebooted.

