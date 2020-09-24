The “Not Even Cold in the Ground” Edition
A rush to replace Justice Ginsburg, the coming presidential debates, and 200,000 COVID-19 deaths.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “Why Ruth Bader Ginsburg Refused to Step Down”
The Long Game, by Mitch McConnell
Thomas B. Edsall for the New York Times: “Five Things Biden and His Allies Should Be Worried About”
Linda Chavez for the New York Times: “Democrats, You Can’t Count On the Hispanic Vote”
John Dickerson for the Atlantic: “The Slow-Fingered President”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Emily: Shaila Dewan for the New York Times: “Few Police Officers Who Cause Deaths Are Charged or Convicted”; Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice: “Pennsylvania’s ‘Naked Ballot’ Ruling Will ‘Cause Electoral Chaos,’ Philly Commissioner Warns”
John: Tariro Mzezewa for the New York Times: “The Flight Goes Nowhere. And It’s Sold Out.”
David: Tara Parker-Pope for the New York Times: “Does Wearing Glasses Protect You From Coronavirus?”
Listener chatter from Katerina Barry: Mike Pomranz for Food & Wine: “Italy’s ‘Wine Windows’ Were a Product of the Plague—Now They’re Making a Comeback”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss where they’ve found moments of peace amid the chaos.
You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.