Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “Why Ruth Bader Ginsburg Refused to Step Down”

The Long Game, by Mitch McConnell

Thomas B. Edsall for the New York Times: “Five Things Biden and His Allies Should Be Worried About”

Linda Chavez for the New York Times: “Democrats, You Can’t Count On the Hispanic Vote”

John Dickerson for the Atlantic: “The Slow-Fingered President”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Shaila Dewan for the New York Times: “Few Police Officers Who Cause Deaths Are Charged or Convicted”; Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice: “Pennsylvania’s ‘Naked Ballot’ Ruling Will ‘Cause Electoral Chaos,’ Philly Commissioner Warns”

John: Tariro Mzezewa for the New York Times: “The Flight Goes Nowhere. And It’s Sold Out.”

David: Tara Parker-Pope for the New York Times: “Does Wearing Glasses Protect You From Coronavirus?”

Listener chatter from Katerina Barry: Mike Pomranz for Food & Wine: “Italy’s ‘Wine Windows’ Were a Product of the Plague—Now They’re Making a Comeback”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss where they’ve found moments of peace amid the chaos.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.