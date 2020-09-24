Political Gabfest

The “Not Even Cold in the Ground” Edition

A rush to replace Justice Ginsburg, the coming presidential debates, and 200,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “Why Ruth Bader Ginsburg Refused to Step Down

The Long Game, by Mitch McConnell

Thomas B. Edsall for the New York Times: “Five Things Biden and His Allies Should Be Worried About

Linda Chavez for the New York Times: “Democrats, You Can’t Count On the Hispanic Vote

John Dickerson for the Atlantic: “The Slow-Fingered President

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Shaila Dewan for the New York Times: “Few Police Officers Who Cause Deaths Are Charged or Convicted”; Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice: “Pennsylvania’s ‘Naked Ballot’ Ruling Will ‘Cause Electoral Chaos,’ Philly Commissioner Warns

John: Tariro Mzezewa for the New York Times: “The Flight Goes Nowhere. And It’s Sold Out.

David: Tara Parker-Pope for the New York Times: “Does Wearing Glasses Protect You From Coronavirus?

Listener chatter from Katerina Barry: Mike Pomranz for Food & Wine: “Italy’s ‘Wine Windows’ Were a Product of the Plague—Now They’re Making a Comeback

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss where they’ve found moments of peace amid the chaos.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

