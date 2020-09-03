Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Jamelle Bouie for the New York Times: “Trump Needs His Own Sister Souljah Moment”

Science: “An Ethical Framework for Global Vaccine Allocation”

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine: “National Academies Release Draft Framework for Equitable Allocation of a COVID-19 Vaccine, Seek Public Comment”

Life of a Klansman: A Family History in White Supremacy, by Edward Ball

Slaves in the Family, by Edward Ball

Julian Kozlowski, Laura Veldkamp, and Venky Venkateswaran for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis: “Scarring Body and Mind: The Long-Term Belief-Scarring Effects of COVID-19, Working Paper 2020-009A”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Marc Levy for the Associated Press: “Pennsylvania High Court Takes Up Another Election Lawsuit”

John: Elizabeth Bernstein for the Wall Street Journal: “The One Thing You Can Control Right Now: Yourself”

David: Beowulf: A New Translation, by Maria Dahvana Headley

Listener @GreenNeck: Bridget Alex for Discover: “Which Ancient City Is Considered the Oldest in the World?”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss whether we’ll consider this the most important election of our lifetimes 30 years from now.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.