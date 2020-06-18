Political Gabfest

The “Because of Sex” Edition

Trump’s Tulsa rally, John Bolton’s book, and this week’s historic Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights, with attorney Chase Strangio.

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Kathryn Dunn Tenpas for Brookings: “Tracking Turnover in the Trump Administration

Anne Applebaum for the Atlantic: “History Will Judge Trump’s Enablers Harshly

Dylan Scott for Vox: “What Mike Pence Got Wrong About the New Coronavirus Spikes

Margo Vansynghel and David Kroman for Crosscut: “The Future of Capitol Hill’s Protest Zone May Lie in Seattle History

Ashley Garcia Ashley for the Washington Post: “Seattle’s Protest is the Latest in a Long History of Experimental Living

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: Carl Hulse for the New York Times: “Senate Passes Major Public Lands Bill

Emily:  Jonathan Chait for New York Magazine: “The Still-Vital Case for Liberalism in a Radical Age

David: David Plotz for Business Insider: “DC Statehood Is a Great But Doomed Cause. Here’s a Better Idea.

Listener chatter from D Holstein @The_Pophouse: Kaitlyn Tiffany for the Atlantic: “Why K-pop Fans Are No Longer Posting About K-pop

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John discuss Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest, also known as “CHOP.”

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

