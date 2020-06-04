Political Gabfest

The “Inspecting the Bunker” Edition

Protests against police brutality and racism, Trump’s increasingly authoritarian response, and the pandemic, with guest Jamelle Bouie.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

The New York Times: “After 6 Months, Important Mysteries About Coronavirus Endure

The Lancet: “Physical Distancing, Face Masks, and Eye Protection to Prevent Person-to-Person Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Monmouth University Polling Institute: “Protestors’ Anger Justified Even If Actions May Not Be: Most Say Police More Likely to Use Excessive Force on Black Individuals

Shant Shahrigian for the New York Daily News: “De Blasio Staffers Demand ‘Radical Change From Mayor’ in Open Letter: Read Full Text

German Lopez for Vox: “How to Reform American Police, According to Experts

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “What Will College Be Like in the Fall?

Emily: A River of Stars, by Vanessa Hua

David:  The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes, by Suzanne Collins; Anne Applebaum for the Atlantic: “History Will Judge Trump’s Enablers Harshly

Listener chatter from David Foreman: Aeon Video: “‘Quite a Height, Ah?’ A Tour of the Chrysler Building by Those Building It

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John discuss James Mattis speaking out about Trump’s work to divide Americans during crisis.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest, an editor at large at Business Insider, and the former CEO of Atlas Obscura.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a 60 Minutes correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.

Follow