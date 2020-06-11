Political Gabfest

The “He Is Going to Change the World” Edition

A live Gabfest on police abuse, the 2020 election, and John’s new book about the presidency, The Hardest Job in the World.

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Thomas B. Edsall for the New York Times: “How Much Is America Changing?

Matthew Yglesia for Vox: “Study Suggests Democrats Should Be Running More Ads About Biden, Fewer About Trump

Anne Applebaum for the Atlantic: “History Will Judge Trump’s Enablers Harshly

Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom, by David W. Blight

The Hardest Job in the World: The American Presidency, by John Dickerson

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily:  Charlie Savage and Adam Goldman for the New York Times: “Outsider Tapped in Flynn Case Calls Justice Dept. Reversal a ‘Gross Abuse’ of Power

David: Emily Cochrane for the New York Times: “That Trump Tweet? Republicans Prefer Not to See It”; Aaron Blake for the Washington Post: “No, It’s Not Just a Trump Tweet”

John:  Whistlestop: “The Spring of 1787

Listener chatter from Josh Delaney @jddelaney and Andy O))) @alchemistscave: Johnny Diaz for the New York Times: “Someone Found the Buried Treasure That an Art Dealer Hid in the Rocky Mountains

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John answer questions from viewers of the livestream of the show.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page.

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest, an editor at large at Business Insider, and the former CEO of Atlas Obscura.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a 60 Minutes correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.

