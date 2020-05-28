Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Jeff Horwitz and Deepa Seetharaman for the Wall Street Journal: “Facebook Executives Shut Down Efforts to Make the Site Less Divisive”

Talk Radio’s America: How an Industry Took Over a Political Party That Took Over the United States, by Brian Rosenwald

These Truths: A History of the United States, by Jill Lepore

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: Lori Dorn for Laughing Squid: “A Timeline of the Most Popular TV Shows (1951-2019)”

Emily: Willa Paskin for Slate: “Mrs. America’s Showrunner on the Show’s Lessons and Its Detractors”

David: NASA Office of the Inspector General: “Examining the Future of the International Space Station”

Listener (producer!) chatter from Jocelyn Frank: “Building the Perfect Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder”

For this week's Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John envision what a post-COVID-stay-at-home-order office might look and feel like.

