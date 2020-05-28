Political Gabfest

The “It’s Not a Lie, It’s a Tweet” Edition

Trump versus Twitter, the realities of a partisan pandemic, and U.S.-China relations, with Sheena Chestnut Greitens.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Jeff Horwitz and Deepa Seetharaman for the Wall Street Journal: “Facebook Executives Shut Down Efforts to Make the Site Less Divisive

Talk Radio’s America: How an Industry Took Over a Political Party That Took Over the United States, by Brian Rosenwald

These Truths: A History of the United States, by Jill Lepore

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: Lori Dorn for Laughing Squid: “A Timeline of the Most Popular TV Shows (1951-2019)

Emily: Willa Paskin for Slate: “Mrs. America’s Showrunner on the Show’s Lessons and Its Detractors

David:  NASA Office of the Inspector General: “Examining the Future of the International Space Station

Listener (producer!) chatter from Jocelyn Frank: “Building the Perfect Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest, an editor at large at Business Insider, and the former CEO of Atlas Obscura.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a 60 Minutes correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.

Follow