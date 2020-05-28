The “It’s Not a Lie, It’s a Tweet” Edition
Trump versus Twitter, the realities of a partisan pandemic, and U.S.-China relations, with Sheena Chestnut Greitens.
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Jeff Horwitz and Deepa Seetharaman for the Wall Street Journal: “Facebook Executives Shut Down Efforts to Make the Site Less Divisive”
Talk Radio’s America: How an Industry Took Over a Political Party That Took Over the United States, by Brian Rosenwald
These Truths: A History of the United States, by Jill Lepore
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
John: Lori Dorn for Laughing Squid: “A Timeline of the Most Popular TV Shows (1951-2019)”
Emily: Willa Paskin for Slate: “Mrs. America’s Showrunner on the Show’s Lessons and Its Detractors”
David: NASA Office of the Inspector General: “Examining the Future of the International Space Station”
Listener (producer!) chatter from Jocelyn Frank: “Building the Perfect Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John envision what a post-COVID-stay-at-home-order office might look and feel like. You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.